Yassine Belkhdim News: Set for suspension

Belkhdim picked up his fifth yellow card in French competitions and is now suspended for the March. 14. showdown against Nice. The midfielder has been a locked-in starter in the central midfield for Angers, so his absence guarantees a shake-up in the starting XI, with Marius Courcoul expected to start in his spot against the Aiglons.