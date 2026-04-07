Yassine Belkhdim News: Three shots in draw

Belkhdim registered three shots (zero on goal) and two crosses (one accurate) in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Lyon. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 46th minute.

Belkhdim led the Angers attack Sunday with three shot attempts (zero on goal) as they limped to a languid 0-0 draw versus Lyon. In addition to his attacking output, the midfielder contributed two interceptions and one clearance to the clean sheet effort across his 89 minute shift. Belkhdim has gone 12 appearances (12 starts) without a goal contribution, dating back to an early December goal versus Nice.