Yassine Benhattab News: Signs contract extension until 2028
Benhattab has signed a contract extension with Nantes until 2028 with one year in option, the club announced.
Benhattab played 30 games this season in National with FC Aubagne while on loan from Nantes, scoring seven goals and providing 10 assists. The winger will return to the senior squad of the Canaries when pre-season training begins, according to his club.
