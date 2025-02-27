Fantasy Soccer
Yassine Kechta headshot

Yassine Kechta Injury: Out against Lens

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2025

Kechta is out for Saturday's trip to Lens, according to manager Didier Digard.

Kechta won't be an option Saturday, though the manager was confident it would just be a one-match absence for the midfielder. Rassoul Ndiaye could come into the starting XI for Saturday's clash with Kechta sidelined. With so many midfield options injured it's also possible Le Havre switch formations.

Yassine Kechta
Le Havre
