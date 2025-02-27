Yassine Kechta Injury: Out against Lens
Kechta is out for Saturday's trip to Lens, according to manager Didier Digard.
Kechta won't be an option Saturday, though the manager was confident it would just be a one-match absence for the midfielder. Rassoul Ndiaye could come into the starting XI for Saturday's clash with Kechta sidelined. With so many midfield options injured it's also possible Le Havre switch formations.
