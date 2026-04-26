Yassine Kechta headshot

Yassine Kechta News: Among the goals on Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Kechta scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 4-4 draw versus Metz.

Kechta's lone attempt which was on frame went in the back of the net in a crazy eight-goal game on Sunday. The midfielder is unlikely to have similar success in the next match against Lille, a team which has only given up 34 goals so far this season.

Yassine Kechta
Le Havre
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