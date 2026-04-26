Yassine Kechta News: Among the goals on Sunday

Kechta scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 4-4 draw versus Metz.

Kechta's lone attempt which was on frame went in the back of the net in a crazy eight-goal game on Sunday. The midfielder is unlikely to have similar success in the next match against Lille, a team which has only given up 34 goals so far this season.