Yassine Kechta headshot

Yassine Kechta News: Scores in 3-1 defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 20, 2025 at 1:18pm

Kechta scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-1 defeat versus Nice. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 53rd minute.

Kechta scored the team's only goal in the match which was also his first in the league campaign. It was the first occasion since September where the 22-year-old had three or more shots. It was only the second time this season when Kechta registered two or more shots on goal.

Yassine Kechta
Le Havre
More Stats & News
