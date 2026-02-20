Yassir Zabiri Injury: Could be back Sunday

Zabiri (quadriceps) trained with the team Friday and could return in Sunday's clash against Auxerre, according to Francois Rauzy from ICI Armorique.

Zabiri arrived during the winter transfer window while managing a quadriceps issue, but he got back into full team training last week. The forward is shaping up as a late decision for Sunday's matchup against Auxerre, with the staff set to evaluate him closer to kickoff. His role remains up in the air and will ultimately come down to how new head coach Franck Haise views him within the current rotation.