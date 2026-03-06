Yassir Zabiri Injury: Doubtful with muscle strain

Zabiri is doubtful for Sunday's match against Nice due to a muscle injury, according to manager Frank Haise. "For the match, we have a slight doubt regarding Yassir, who has a muscle strain."

Zabiri is the only player to be added to the injury list this week, with the forward suffering a muscle issue. Luckily for the club, this would only be a minor loss of depth, as he has only appeared once all season, likely to return to a bench role if deemed fit enough.