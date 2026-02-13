Yassir Zabiri headshot

Yassir Zabiri Injury: Remains out of squad list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2026

Zabiri (quadriceps) was expected to be available but remains out of the squad list for Friday's clash against PSG, the club posted.

Zabiri was cleared to feature for his new club but ultimately did not make the squad for Friday's showdown against PSG. The forward will now have to wait at least another week before logging his first minutes with the Bretons as he continues to build toward his debut.

Yassir Zabiri
Rennes
