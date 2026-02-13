Yassir Zabiri Injury: Remains out of squad list
Zabiri (quadriceps) was expected to be available but remains out of the squad list for Friday's clash against PSG, the club posted.
Zabiri was cleared to feature for his new club but ultimately did not make the squad for Friday's showdown against PSG. The forward will now have to wait at least another week before logging his first minutes with the Bretons as he continues to build toward his debut.
