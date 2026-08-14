Yassir Zabiri News: Fully fit and available

Zabiri (undisclosed) is fully fit and available for Sunday's season opener against Villarreal, according to Galerna Press.

Zabiri had left an earlier training session with a visible limp after feeling discomfort, a scare that had raised questions about his availability for the opener with no medical report initially released. This update now confirms he has recovered, and will be in competition with Asier Villalibre for the starting role as the number nine for Santander.