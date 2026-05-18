Yazan Abdallah Ayed Al Naimat News: Ruled out for World Cup
Al Naimat has been ruled out of the World Cup with Jordan due to an ACL injury, according to Reuters.
Al Naimat joins the list of Jordanian absentees for the tournament, after suffering an ACL injury while representing the country at the Arab Cup last December. The forward will miss what would have been a historic occasion for Jordanian football, with the nation making their World Cup debut in Group J alongside Algeria, Austria and defending champions Argentina.
Yazan Abdallah Ayed Al Naimat
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