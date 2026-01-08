Yarmolyuk capped the win with his first goal for Brentford in the 73rd minute, finishing from close range after a scramble in the area. He complemented that moment with disciplined midfield work, helping Brentford control second balls and protect the back line after taking the lead. The goal reflected his knack for arriving in the right spaces when play breaks down. Yarmolyuk also tied three season highs with three shots, three crosses, and two interceptions to end his likely best game of the season so far with the Bees.