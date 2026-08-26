Yehor Yarmolyuk News: Still building fitness
Yarmolyuk remains short of full fitness following a disrupted preseason, according to coach Keith Andrews. "Yarmo has obviously had a slightly disrupted pre-season. He's been building carefully, but he's still not up to full speed yet, so we constantly need to be looking after him."
Yarmolyuk provided an assist in Tuesday's 6-1 Carabao Cup win over Birmingham before being withdrawn in the 48th minute as his workload continues to be managed. The midfielder remains a key part of Brentford's midfield, though his minutes could continue to be monitored in the short term as he works back toward a full workload.
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