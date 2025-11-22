Diouf faced relentless pressure and was beaten five times in the heavy derby defeat against Marseille. He made six saves during his shift but was repeatedly exposed by Marseille's movement and quick passing in transitions, often being left isolated by an awful defense. His distribution under pressure showed improvement compared to recent outings, but the lack of consistency in the backline ultimately cost the game for the Aiglons. Diouf will hope to show a better figure against Lorient next Sunday.