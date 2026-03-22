Yehvann Diouf News: Concedes four goals

Diouf made five saves and allowed four goals in Saturday's 4-0 loss against Paris Saint-Germain.

Diouf made five saves but conceded four goals in Saturday's 4-0 loss against PSG. The goalkeeper has reclaimed the starting role ahead of Maxime Dupe over the last three matches but is often left exposed by his defense and regularly called into action, recording eight saves, conceding eight goals and keeping one clean sheet during that span. He will look to bounce back in a tough trip to Strasbourg after the international break.