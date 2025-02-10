Yehvann Diouf News: Concedes four in defeat

Diouf recorded five saves and allowed four goals in Sunday's 4-0 defeat to Lyon.

Diouf allowed three goals while the playing field was level and fourth after Reims went down to 10 men as they were thoroughly defeated 4-0 by Lyon. The four goals conceded matched a season-high for Diouf and was the second time in which he had conceded four goals over his last five appearances (five starts). Diouf's next challenge is likely to come Sunday when Reims host Angers, who have the fourth-worst scoring record in Ligue 1.