Yehvann Diouf News: Concedes once in loss

Diouf made one save and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-0 loss against Angers.

Diouf conceded one goal in Sunday's defeat, a free kick scored by Farid El Melali just before halftime. He also made just one save for the third time in his last seven matches. He faces a slightly more difficult matchup Friday at Rennes, a side which has scored 29 goals through 22 matches this season.