Diouf was beaten three times as Lorient overturned Nice's early lead, wrong-footed by Laurent Abergel's deflected strike before being exposed on both of Sambou Soumano's close-range finishes. Even so, he produced four saves, including a superb tip-over from Sambou Soumano's powerful effort just after the break and another big stop from Theo Le Bris to prevent a heavier scoreline. It was a rough statistical night but his work on the line kept Nice in the game far longer than the score suggests. Diouf will hope to show a better figure against Angers on Sunday at the Allianz Riviera.