Yehvann Diouf News: Fifth cleansheet of season

Diouf made four saves and allowed zero goals in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Metz.

Diouf ended his season with an excellent performance, saving every shot he faced to record his fifth clean sheet of the campaign. The season overall was inconsistent, with the goalkeeper conceding 45 goals in 26 matches and even losing his starting role for six consecutive league games to teammate Maxime Dupe before eventually reclaiming it. Despite that, Diouf handled a heavy workload throughout the year, facing 141 shots while posting a respectable 67.4 percent save rate. He is expected to remain with Nice next season and keep his starting role. Diouf also appears likely to earn a place in the Senegal national football team squad for the World Cup after being named in the provisional 28 man roster featuring three goalkeepers.