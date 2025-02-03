Yehvann Diouf News: Five saves in defeat

Diouf registered five saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Nantes.

Diouf was continually tested Sunday, making five saves in Stade Reims' 2-1 loss at the hands of Nantes. The first-choice keeper has been forced into at least five saves in three of his last four appearances (four starts). Over that span, Diouf has made 17 saves and three clearances while conceding eight goals. Diouf's next challenge is likely to come Sunday when Reims travel to take-on Lyon who have managed just five goals over this most recent five Ligue 1 fixtures.