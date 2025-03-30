Fantasy Soccer
Yehvann Diouf News: Five saves in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Diouf made five saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 3-1 win over Marseille.

Diouf had a solid outing against Marseille on Saturday as he registered five saves and conceded only one goal to help his team break a winless streak in the league that lasted for months. He was happy in the postgame interview, saying he wished he had kept the clean sheet but will try to do so against Strasbourg next Sunday.

