Yehvann Diouf News: Five saves in victory

Diouf had a solid outing against Marseille on Saturday as he registered five saves and conceded only one goal to help his team break a winless streak in the league that lasted for months. He was happy in the postgame interview, saying he wished he had kept the clean sheet but will try to do so against Strasbourg next Sunday.