Yehvann Diouf News: Five saves keeps Nice alive

Diouf recorded five saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Marseille.

Diouf came up with five saves in Sunday's 1-1 draw at Marseille, standing tall to keep Nice alive against a relentless home side that fired off 24 shots over 90 minutes at the Orange Velodrome. His top moments came against Leonardo Balerdi, who led Marseille with seven attempts but saw two prime chances shut down by Diouf's sharp positioning and quick reactions, which proved crucial in keeping the game within reach. He had no shot on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's 66th minute header, but his five-save effort still secured a valuable point that leaves coach Claude Puel's squad four points clear of the drop with three matches to go, and he'll aim to carry that momentum into Saturday's tough test against Lens.