Yehvann Diouf headshot

Yehvann Diouf News: Four saves in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Diouf made four saves on 11 shots (five on target) and allowed on goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Havre.

Diouf came into Sunday struggling, in his last five appearances the goal keeper has conceded 12 times while only winning one of those. Sunday Diouf conceded only once while making four saves and looked to be rounding back into form. Diouf will look to build off this performance on Saturday versus Lille.

Yehvann Diouf
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