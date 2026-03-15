Yehvann Diouf News: Secures clean sheet

Diouf had no saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 2-0 victory against Angers. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 94th minute.

Diouf kept a clean sheet without making a save in Saturday's 2-0 win over Angers. The Senegalese goalkeeper made his second consecutive start after reclaiming the No. 1 role ahead of Maxime Dupe, recording three saves while conceding four goals during that span. He will look to maintain that momentum ahead of a tough home clash against PSG on Saturday.