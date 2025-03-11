Yehvann Diouf News: Seven saves in defeat

Diouf recorded seven saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-0 loss against AJ Auxerre.

Diouf had a solid outing on Sunday against Auxerre making seven saves which was his second-highest total this season. However he could not prevent his team from conceding twice as they suffered a sixth straight defeat in Ligue 1. The goalkeeper has not recorded a clean sheet since mid-December and will try to bounce back against Brest on Sunday.