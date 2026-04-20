Yehvann Diouf News: Two saves in draq

Diouf recorded two saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Lille.

Diouf repelled each of the Lille shots on goal Saturday to record a clean sheet as Nice earned a share of the points in the scoreless draw. Across his last five starting appearances, the veteran keeper has managed 14 saves and three clearances while conceding eight goals and recording two clean sheets. Diouf will look for successive clean sheets Sunday when Nice travel for a showdown at Marseilles.