Yeimar Gomez Injury: Forced off against St. Louis
Yeimar picked up an injury during the first half of Saturday's meeting with St. Louis City.
Yeimar struggled to walk after leaving the pitch, suggesting he was dealing with a knock or muscle issue. He'll be questionable for the next visit to San Jose and could miss a few more games if his injury is significant. Right-back Kalani Kossa-Rienzi took his place after the incident, with Alexander Roldan moving to a central role.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now