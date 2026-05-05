Yeimar Gomez Injury: Hamstring not fully healed

Gomez underwent an MRI on his hamstring Monday and is not yet fully healed, with coach Brian Schmetzer indicating he will probably sit out until after the World Cup, according to KJR Radio.

Gomez has been sidelined since March and the MRI results confirm his recovery is taking longer than anticipated, likely ruling him out until after the World Cup. The center-back had been an important piece of Seattle's back line before the injury struck, making three starts prior to going down, and the club will now focus entirely on his long-term wellbeing rather than rushing him back for the final fixtures ahead of the break.