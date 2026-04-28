Yeimar Gomez Injury: Not being rushed, not ready yet

Gomez (hamstring) continues to train separately and will not be rushed back, according to coach Brian Schmetzer, per Niko Moreno of Pulso Sports.

Gomez has been sidelined since March with a hamstring injury and coach Brian Schmetzer made clear the club is taking a patient approach with the center-back rather than pushing him back before he is fully ready. The defender had been an important piece of Seattle's back line before going down, making three starts prior to the injury, and the club will continue to monitor his progress over the coming weeks before considering his return to competitive action.