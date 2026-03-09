Yeimar Gomez Injury: Suffers hamstring injury

Yeimar (hamstring) is dealing with a right hamstring strain suffered in Sunday's match against St. Louis and will be out for the time being, according to coach Brian Schmetzer per Ravegreenarmy.

Yeimar is dealing with a right hamstring strain suffered in Sunday's match against St. Louis and will be out for the time being while he undergoes an MRI to determine the severity of the injury. The Colombian is an undisputed starter in central defense, so his absence is a major blow for his team, which is already dealing with several injuries. Kalani Kossa-Rienzi is likely to replace him in the back line in the upcoming matches.