Yeimar Gomez News: Commanding performance in draw

Yeimar Gomez recorded four tackles (four won) in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Houston Dynamo.

Yeimar Gomez returned to the lineup Saturday with aplomb after missing Seattle's previous fixture due to personal reasons. The veteran central defender helped the team to a clean sheet by registering a team-high four tackles (four won) over his 90 minutes of play. Through Seattle's first five fixtures, Yeimar Gomez has made four appearances (four starts) while playing the full 90 minutes in each appearance and averaging three clearances per appearance.