Yeimar Gomez News: Defensive pilar to start season

Gomez generated four tackles (two won), 10 clearances and four interceptions in Sunday's 2-0 win over Colorado Rapids.

Gomez anchored the box as Seattle absorbed wave after wave of pressure from Colorado, especially late when the Rapids turned up the heat searching for an equalizer. He stepped up in the biggest moments, winning key duels, dominating set pieces with a massive 10 clearances, and staying locked in through extended defensive stretches while adding four tackles (two won) and four interceptions to cap off a brilliant performance against the Rapids. Gomez is once again expected to be the unquestioned leader of the Sounders' back line this season.