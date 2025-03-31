Yeimar Gomez News: Imperious defensive performance

Yeimar Gomez registered three shots (zero on goal) in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus San Jose Earthquakes.

Yeimar Gomez once again found himself at the heart of the Seattle defensive unit Saturday as they played to a 1-1 draw versus San Jose. The defender produced team-highs with six clearances and three interceptions while also attempting three shots (zero on goal). Yeimar Gomez has started and played the full 90 minutes in five of Seattle's first six 2025 MLS fixtures.