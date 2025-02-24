Yeimar Gomez News: Late own goal

Yeimar Gomez recorded an own goal, one tackle (zero won) and one clearance in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Charlotte FC.

Yeimar Gomez made one tackle (zero won), one clearance and one block Saturday from his familiar position in the heart of the Seattle defensive line. However, late in second-half stoppage time, the veteran directed a Charlotte FC cross into his own net and resulting in a 2-2 draw. As in 2024, expect Yeimar Gomez and Jackson Ragen to feature as the center-back pairing for Seattle as often as fitness allows.