Yeimar Gomez News: Leads clean sheet effort

Yeimar Gomez recorded one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 1-0 win over FC Dallas.

Yeimar Gomez led the Seattle defensive effort with 11 clearances and made two interceptions Saturday in a clean sheet effort as Seattle outlasted Dallas in a 1-0 victory. The central defender has started and played the full 90 minutes in each of Seattle's most recent four league fixtures. Over that span, Yeimar Gomez has made nine tackles (six won), eight interceptions and 21 clearances while contributing to two clean sheets.