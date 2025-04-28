Yeimar Gomez News: Standout defensive performer

Yeimar Gomez recorded four tackles (two won), eight clearances and one interception in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Colorado Rapids. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 68th minute.

Yeimar Gomez was a force in the center of the Seattle backline Saturday, leading the team with eight clearances as they earned a 1-1 draw versus Colorado. The central defender also tallied his first block since the opening match of the season. Yeimar Gomez reminds an integral cog in the Seattle defensive machine, having started and played the full 90 minutes in nine of their first 10 league fixtures.