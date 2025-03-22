Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Yeimar Gomez headshot

Yeimar Gomez News: Starts against Houston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 22, 2025 at 7:00pm

Yeimar Gomez (not injury related) is in the starting lineup for Saturday's clash with Houston Dynamo.

Yeimar Gomez is back after missing the previous game due to personal reasons. He previously played all possible minutes in three MLS matchups, standing out as a defensive contributor. He could be reliable for his averages of 4.0 clearances and 2.3 tackles per game while featuring in a back three alongside Jonathan Bell and Jackson Ragen.

Yeimar Gomez
Seattle Sounders FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now