Yeimar Gomez News: Starts against Houston

Yeimar Gomez (not injury related) is in the starting lineup for Saturday's clash with Houston Dynamo.

Yeimar Gomez is back after missing the previous game due to personal reasons. He previously played all possible minutes in three MLS matchups, standing out as a defensive contributor. He could be reliable for his averages of 4.0 clearances and 2.3 tackles per game while featuring in a back three alongside Jonathan Bell and Jackson Ragen.