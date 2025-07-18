Yeimar Gomez News: Starts and plays 45

Gomez registered two tackles won, two interceptions and six clearances in Wednesday's 3-3 draw against Colorado.

Gomez returned from injury to the bench but didn't see any time last time out, instead waiting until facing Colorado to see his first minutes in over a month. He would play until halftime before he was taken off the field, seemingly still taking his return to play slowly. He is a regular starter and should continue in this role now that he is fit, having yet to miss a start when healthy this season.