Yellu has agreed to a deal until 2028 with Verona.

Yellu departed Getafe after two campaigns, as his contract had run out. He scored once and added six shots (two accurate), six key passes, 31 tackels and 10 clearances while having a limited role in La Liga, appearing 35 times (12 accurate). He joins Suat Serdar, Cheikh Niasse and Antoine Bernede in the midfield.