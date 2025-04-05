Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Yeray Alvarez headshot

Yeray Alvarez Injury: Out with adductor injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

Alvarez is out for Sunday's match against Villarreal due to an adductor injury, according to his club.

Alvarez is out for the club's next contest, appearing to have suffered a groin injury the day before the contest. This is a tough blow for the club, as he is a regular starter in the defense when fit. That said, Aitor Paredes is a likely replacement for the defender while he is out.

Yeray Alvarez
Athletic
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now