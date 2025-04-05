Yeray Alvarez Injury: Out with adductor injury
Alvarez is out for Sunday's match against Villarreal due to an adductor injury, according to his club.
Alvarez is out for the club's next contest, appearing to have suffered a groin injury the day before the contest. This is a tough blow for the club, as he is a regular starter in the defense when fit. That said, Aitor Paredes is a likely replacement for the defender while he is out.
