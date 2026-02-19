Yeray Alvarez Injury: Won't be option Friday

Alvarez (undisclosed) won't be an option for Friday's game against Elche, manager Ernesto Valverde told media during his press conference Thursday. "The team is doing well, but we've lost Yeray for this upcoming game."

Alvarez has yet to play this season, although it is worth noting that he's back in training after his 10-month suspension. Alvarez is presumably working his way back to full fitness. His next chance to play will come against Rayo Vallecano on Saturday, Feb. 28.