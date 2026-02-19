Yeray Alvarez Injury: Won't be option Friday
Alvarez (undisclosed) won't be an option for Friday's game against Elche, manager Ernesto Valverde told media during his press conference Thursday. "The team is doing well, but we've lost Yeray for this upcoming game."
Alvarez has yet to play this season, although it is worth noting that he's back in training after his 10-month suspension. Alvarez is presumably working his way back to full fitness. His next chance to play will come against Rayo Vallecano on Saturday, Feb. 28.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yeray Alvarez See More
-
Football Predictions
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, Dec. 1072 days ago
-
Football Predictions
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Tuesday, Sept. 16157 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season210 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yeray Alvarez See More