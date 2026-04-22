Yeray Alvarez News: Busy outing in win
Alvarez had seven clearances and two interceptions in Tuesday's 1-0 win over Osasuna.
Alvarez didn't do much outside of delivering solid fantasy value as a defender in this match due to a high number of clearances. Realistically, the majority of his upside comes from defensive stats. He's made just two appearances this season following a ban due to doping allegations, and in those two outings, he's racked up 13 clearances, one tackle and two interceptions.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yeray Alvarez See More
-
Football Predictions
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, Dec. 10134 days ago
-
Football Predictions
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Tuesday, Sept. 16219 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season272 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yeray Alvarez See More