Yeray Alvarez headshot

Yeray Alvarez News: Busy outing in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Alvarez had seven clearances and two interceptions in Tuesday's 1-0 win over Osasuna.

Alvarez didn't do much outside of delivering solid fantasy value as a defender in this match due to a high number of clearances. Realistically, the majority of his upside comes from defensive stats. He's made just two appearances this season following a ban due to doping allegations, and in those two outings, he's racked up 13 clearances, one tackle and two interceptions.

Yeray Alvarez
Athletic
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