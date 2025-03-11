Yeray Alvarez News: Logs 12 clearances in draw

Alvarez made one tackle (won), 12 clearances and two interceptions during Sunday's 1-1 draw against Mallorca.

Alvarez put up another spectacular performance at the heart of the defense, simply dominating opposing forwards and not let them generate danger from open play. His 12 clearances were a season high for domestic play and he has now 41 over his last six league starts, profiling as one of La Liga's most intriguing fantasy options at his position.