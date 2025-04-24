Yeray Alvarez News: Makes eight clearances

Alvarez registered eight clearances and one interception in Wednesday's 1-0 victory versus Las Palmas.

Alvarez helped keep the clean sheet Wednesday with eight clearances during the win over Las Palmas. This was his first start since March 30, having been an unused sub the last three league clashes. Overall, the defender has appeared 18 times in the starting XI in 19 games played, averaging about 5.3 clearances per contest.