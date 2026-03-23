Yeray Alvarez News: Option moving forward

Alvarez is an option again for Athletic Club after ending his long term suspension, according to Athletic Xtra.

Alvarez is no longer suspended and is back in the mix for Athletic Club after serving a months-long ban for testing positive for a banned substance that came from his partner's hair loss medication. The center-back will be available after the international break though it remains to be seen where he stands physically after being out for months without playing. That said, he was an undisputed starter when fit last season and should step back into a similar role with the Basques once he gets back up to full speed.