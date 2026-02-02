Alvarez was suspended for 10 months by UEFA after the misuse of his partner's hair loss medication, which contained a banned substance classified as doping. The center back is now free from suspension and resumed team training on Monday, with the aim of quickly rebuilding his fitness in the coming weeks to help the team. Alvarez was an undisputed starter prior to the suspension and is expected to reclaim a similar role now that he is available, especially with Athletic Club dealing with ongoing injury issues across the backline this season.