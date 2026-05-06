Yeray Alvarez News: Signs contract extension until 2028

Alvarez signed a contract extension with Athletic Club until June 2028 with an option for a further season, according to the club.

Alvarez made his debut under coach Ernesto Valverde in 2014/15 and has gone on to make 259 appearances for the club across a decade in the first team, winning two trophies in that time including the Supercopa in 2019/20 and the Copa del Rey in 2023/24. Director of Football Mikel Gonzalez praised Alvarez as a winning center-back with great concentration and a winning mentality, also highlighting his remarkable strength in overcoming adversities throughout his career. The Barakaldo-born defender joined Lezama's academy from Danok Bat as a youngster and has since become one of the most important and consistent figures in Athletic Club's defensive setup under coach Valverde, who has overseen seven of his 10 senior seasons at the club.