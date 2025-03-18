Yeray Alvarez News: Unlikely hero

Alvarez scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 1-0 win against Sevilla.

Alvarez could not have picked a better moment to score his first La Liga goal of the season. In Sunday's 1-0 over Sevilla, the center back scored the winner in the 84th minute with his only attempt of the match. He also won two of his three duels, made 15 defensive actions, and was not dribbled past once. It seems unlikely that Alvarez will score in consecutive matches, but he does have the opportunity to do so after the international break against Osasuna.