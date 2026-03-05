Yeray Alvarez headshot

Yeray Alvarez News: Will be available in April

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Alvarez (suspension) will be back available in early April, according to Noticias de Gipuzkoa.

Alvarez is still serving his long-term suspension after testing positive for a banned substance that came from his partner's hair loss medication. The center-back was spotted back on the training ground last month but won't be eligible to return until after April. 2. His comeback will be a major boost for the Basques since he had been an undisputed starter for the club in recent seasons.

Yeray Alvarez
Athletic
More Stats & News
