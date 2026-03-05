Yeray Alvarez News: Will be available in April
Alvarez (suspension) will be back available in early April, according to Noticias de Gipuzkoa.
Alvarez is still serving his long-term suspension after testing positive for a banned substance that came from his partner's hair loss medication. The center-back was spotted back on the training ground last month but won't be eligible to return until after April. 2. His comeback will be a major boost for the Basques since he had been an undisputed starter for the club in recent seasons.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yeray Alvarez See More
-
Football Predictions
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, Dec. 1086 days ago
-
Football Predictions
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Tuesday, Sept. 16171 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season224 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yeray Alvarez See More