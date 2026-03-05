Yeray Alvarez News: Will be available in April

Alvarez (suspension) will be back available in early April, according to Noticias de Gipuzkoa.

Alvarez is still serving his long-term suspension after testing positive for a banned substance that came from his partner's hair loss medication. The center-back was spotted back on the training ground last month but won't be eligible to return until after April. 2. His comeback will be a major boost for the Basques since he had been an undisputed starter for the club in recent seasons.