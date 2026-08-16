Yeremay Hernandez Injury: Out for the time being

Hernandez is out for the time being as his recovery continues, according to coach Antonio Hidalgo. "It's an ugly injury. Some days he feels good, others not. We're giving him all the necessary care, monitoring him very closely, and it's him who will determine his progress, his ability to handle the workload. The important thing is that he accepts it gradually and doesn't suffer"

Hernandez's recovery is being handled with caution given it's early in the season, with manager Antonio Hidalgo saying decisions on his return will be made carefully alongside the medical staff. No specific recovery timeline has been given, with his progress dependent on how he responds day to day. Hernandez is expected to continue his recovery process as Deportivo's medical staff monitors his situation closely.